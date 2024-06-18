iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

