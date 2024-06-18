iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 5212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,016,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

