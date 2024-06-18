iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 5212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.