iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. 116,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

