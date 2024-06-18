iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 37,609 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 772% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,312 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. 4,141,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

