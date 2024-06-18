iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 8,182 shares.The stock last traded at $183.24 and had previously closed at $183.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a market cap of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

