iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 59,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $397.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

