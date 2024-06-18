iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

