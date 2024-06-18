iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.50

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 7466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.