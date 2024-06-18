iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.77

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.77 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 3865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

