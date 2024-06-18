iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.41

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 15146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 459,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

