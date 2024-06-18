iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 379,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,881. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

