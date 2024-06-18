iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

