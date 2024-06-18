James Kao Acquires 7,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

RBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The company has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBB Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.