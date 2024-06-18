James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in James River Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

