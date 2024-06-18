Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $139,444.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,039.38 or 0.99937631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00080049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

