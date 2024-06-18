JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 4.4%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.24. 350,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,254,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.