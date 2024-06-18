Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 328,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 317,485 shares.The stock last traded at $132.52 and had previously closed at $127.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSPI shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.