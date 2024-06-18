Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Up 5.9%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

