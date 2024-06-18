JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 820,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.