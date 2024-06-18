JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 647,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,719. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

