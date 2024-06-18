Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kadant stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
