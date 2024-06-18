Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kadant Stock Down 1.0 %

Kadant stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

