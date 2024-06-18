Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 332 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. 30,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,570. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

