Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Loews were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of L traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

