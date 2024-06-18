Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Kroger were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $4,022,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

