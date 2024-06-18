Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,050.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,021.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,028.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

