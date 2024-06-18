Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 653 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,641. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $286.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.