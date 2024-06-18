Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 134,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.