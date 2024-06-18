Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

GILD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,672. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

