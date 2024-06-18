Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Mattel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 317,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.