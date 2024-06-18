Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in FOX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,391,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FOX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FOX by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $27,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

