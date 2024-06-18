Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $508,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 406,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,694. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.