Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $903,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.50. 31,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.95 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average of $303.36.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

