Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $644,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,307,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.97. 92,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.12. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

