Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.22. 122,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

