Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 178,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

