Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

RS stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.07. 66,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,109. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.83. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

