Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $232,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,040.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,040.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,885 shares of company stock worth $3,639,442. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 155,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

