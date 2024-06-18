Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Embraer comprises about 0.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERJ

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.