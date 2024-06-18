Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,176,360. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 31,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

