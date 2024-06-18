Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of LEN traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

