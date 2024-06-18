Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.