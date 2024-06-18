Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $44.58

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $43.57. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 6,401 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after buying an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

