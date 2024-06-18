Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $141.67. 1,426,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

