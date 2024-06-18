Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kineta stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kineta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kineta alerts:

Kineta Price Performance

Shares of KA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Kineta has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.39.

About Kineta

Kineta ( NASDAQ:KA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.