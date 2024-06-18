Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

