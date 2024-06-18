Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 6.01% of SCYNEXIS worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $673,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 240,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCYX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

