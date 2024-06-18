Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $8.89 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Vertiv makes up about 1.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 475,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.1 %

VRT traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $89.54. 9,294,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

