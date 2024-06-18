Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Hasbro worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.58. 1,959,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

