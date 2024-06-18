Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KC

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 1,379,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,976. The firm has a market cap of $715.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.