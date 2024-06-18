Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

KINS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -484,000.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.